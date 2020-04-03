Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.39.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.50. 14,720,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,835,280. The firm has a market cap of $259.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

