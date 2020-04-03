Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Purchases 305 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,527,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.57. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

