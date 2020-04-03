Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $18,675.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 55,659,150 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.