GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to post sales of $170.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.44 million to $173.03 million. GasLog reported sales of $166.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $713.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.12 million to $732.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $795.50 million, with estimates ranging from $775.33 million to $814.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLOG shares. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GasLog by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in GasLog by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GasLog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in GasLog by 9.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GasLog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 562,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,414. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

