Genpact (NYSE:G) Trading Down 8.3%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.78, approximately 1,783,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,574,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Genpact’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

