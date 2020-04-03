GlobalBoost-Y 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,640.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $122,696.61 and approximately $1,640.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.02101955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.81 or 0.03507586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00597764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00784111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075476 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00488283 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014878 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

