Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Trading Down 8.3%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.04 and last traded at $66.02, approximately 857,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 627,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

