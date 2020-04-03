Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report sales of $96.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $92.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $460.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $483.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $534.58 million, with estimates ranging from $495.80 million to $600.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $2,606,333.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,530 shares in the company, valued at $826,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719 over the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 3,027,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,608. The company has a market capitalization of $907.69 million, a PE ratio of 98.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

