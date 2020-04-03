Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Citigroup

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.50.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.93. 2,794,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.29. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.