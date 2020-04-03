Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 7.9%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 3,357,866 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,674,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,432,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,419,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,434,670 shares of company stock worth $1,336,928 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

