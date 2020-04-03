Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barrington Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. 1,017,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,224. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gray Television by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 841.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

