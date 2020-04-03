GreenMed Market Cap Hits $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02631524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00196892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

