Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 7.2%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.38, 1,385,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,584,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

