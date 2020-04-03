Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on April 30th

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:GGM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 1,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $21.73.
About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
