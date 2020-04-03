Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on April 30th

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GGM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 1,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.