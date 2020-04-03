Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,275. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Get Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst alerts:

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.