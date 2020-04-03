H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barrington Research

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on H & R Block from to and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 120,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,096. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.