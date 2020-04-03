Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.67.

HAE traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.40. 313,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

