Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halliburton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Halliburton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.06.

HAL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,821,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,459,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $190,914,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Halliburton by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,384,553 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after purchasing an additional 331,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

