Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $489.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

