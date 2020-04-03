HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

HDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.91.

HD Supply stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,203. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in HD Supply by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,476,000 after purchasing an additional 189,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,274,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 128,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

