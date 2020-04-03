Head to Head Survey: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 364.68%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 409.98%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 74.22 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -1.87 LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.13 million ($1.78) -2.53

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -4,258.87% -47.61% -40.32% LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -69.27% -60.02%

Volatility and Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

