Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.04.

HTGC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 1,216,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,940. The stock has a market cap of $748.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.28%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

