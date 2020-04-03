Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HES. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hess by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,177,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.