Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Shares Down 7.8%

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $32.67, approximately 1,014,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 886,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

