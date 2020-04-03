Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $158.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.81. 3,503,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.03. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.