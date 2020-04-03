Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,183. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,573 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,120 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after buying an additional 523,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

