Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Lowered to $10.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.06. 11,869,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,269,105. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.