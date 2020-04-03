Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. 11,869,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,269,105. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,032,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

