Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at BWS Financial

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its target price trimmed by BWS Financial from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Howard Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. 19,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.98. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Greg Fitchitt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.01 per share, with a total value of $202,040.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,923.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $659,766. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.