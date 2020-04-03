HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

HSBC traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.26%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 123.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,214 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 29,647.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

