Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research cut Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.44. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 72.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.