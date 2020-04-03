Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hydro One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Hydro One from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of HRNNF remained flat at $$18.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,904. Hydro One has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

