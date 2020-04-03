Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRNNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised Hydro One from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hydro One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

