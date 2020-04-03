Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.38, approximately 1,162,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,143,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Imax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The stock has a market cap of $514.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imax by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 636,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Imax by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 186,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Imax by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth $2,723,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

