Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.88.

TSE:IMO traded up C$1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,997. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

