Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Shares of IR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. 3,826,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.37. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the period.

Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

