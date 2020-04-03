Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $69,639.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,019.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 659,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,357. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 448,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,095,000 after buying an additional 2,688,910 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.