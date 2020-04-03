Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,540 shares in the company, valued at $495,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 298,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,048. The stock has a market cap of $621.40 million, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.42. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 593,047 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 215,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

