Insider Selling: Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) CEO Sells 17,371 Shares of Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) CEO George V. Hager, Jr. sold 17,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $12,507.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 697,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,856. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.