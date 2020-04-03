Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 365 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $15,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,806 shares in the company, valued at $732,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:HURN traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,312. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
