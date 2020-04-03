Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 365 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $15,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,806 shares in the company, valued at $732,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,312. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,391,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 258,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 636.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

