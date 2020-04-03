Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 121 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $9.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.06.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.