Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 105 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REGN traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.32. 1,159,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,835. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.98 and its 200-day moving average is $366.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.92.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

