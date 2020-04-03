Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RMD traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.16. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $13,404,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

