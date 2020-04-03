Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $58.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, FIX raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.98.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.09. 15,702,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,427,528. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $221.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,169. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

