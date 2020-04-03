Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $450.27 and last traded at $458.26, approximately 1,505,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,006,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,662,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $70,767,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

