Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 22,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

