InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ICMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $39,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 324,616 shares of company stock worth $2,490,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 1,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.00%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

