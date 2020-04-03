Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Horizon North Logistics (HNL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Horizon North Logistics (TSE: HNL):

3/30/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.50.

3/27/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.45. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$0.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.85.

3/12/2020 – Horizon North Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.35.

3/11/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.40.

Shares of TSE HNL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 175,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. Horizon North Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

