Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Horizon North Logistics (HNL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Horizon North Logistics (TSE: HNL):
- 3/30/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.50.
- 3/27/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.45. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$0.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.85.
- 3/12/2020 – Horizon North Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.35.
- 3/11/2020 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.40.
Shares of TSE HNL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 175,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. Horizon North Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.
Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
