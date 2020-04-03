Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/18/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

3/18/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

3/3/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

2/29/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

2/28/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 358,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,055. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. The company had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Daly purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,489.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

