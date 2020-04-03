Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.83.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Shares of NYSE J traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.97. 998,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.