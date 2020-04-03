Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.47 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.83.
Shares of NYSE J traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.97. 998,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00.
In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Jacobs Engineering
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
